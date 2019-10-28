<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ chief coach Gernot Rohr has told newsmen that he has a number of enterprising and Nigerian stars that he is monitoring abroad which also includes Bukayo Saka.

“I have a lot of our players that I have been watching their performances in the clubs abroad and Saka is among these players. We will bring them in gradually. Like I said it will be difficult to sort out the eligibility status of Saka. But I am happy that the NFF President is moving ahead to get the wing attacker for us”, Rohr said.

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation had informed newsmen that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation has taking it upon himself to woo the Arsenal star to play for the Eagles.

“Yes, Saka has played for the underaged national teams in England. But there are ways to sort out his eligibility. This can’t be an impediment to getting Saka to play for Nigeria. This can be sorted out by the Federation and the NFF President is personally handling the matter.

“I want to tell you that the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick is working assiduously to make sure he brings Saka to play for Nigeria”, Sanusi disclosed.

Last month, Saka confessed openly in an interview in England last month that he is a Nigerian, not a British-Nigerian when he was asked whether his status.