<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has revealed that some youngsters are in contention for the starting XII ahead of Benin in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday.

At the last count, Chidozie Awaziem will square up with Ola Aina for the right-back position, while the quartet of Samuel Chukwueze, Joe Aribo, Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen will be handed an opportunity to battle the on Wednesday, November 13.

Responding to a question on Tuesday, November 12, Rohr revealed youngsters likely to start against Benin.

”I don’t know how many young players will start because I have to see how they are after the traveling yesterday.

”What is sure is that we will have at least Awaziem or Ola, we will have Aribo if he is ready but he is not U23, we will have Osimhen who played on Saturday night, yesterday he was okay so I think he’ll be ready.

”We have Chukwueze, he played only 45 minutes in his club so it is possible to start the game. Kalu played on Friday which is good so he has a chance to start,” noted Rohr, who was quick to add that Moses Simon after playing so many games for the French club this campaign may start from the bench.

”Simon Moses played a lot, all the games for Nantes, but losing all of them, the four last games. Perhaps he needs a little bit rest and plays the second game, it is possible.

”We will check in the training how many of them will be ready, but I like to play with young and fresh players, this is our football – go forward to attack, to score the goals and to be all the time able to play our football with one, two, three touches with quick strikers.

”The young people are able to recover quickly, that’s why I am not afraid of the fitness for tomorrow”.