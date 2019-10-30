<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ manager Gernot Rohr will keep faith with squad that took on Ukraine and Brazil in September and October international friendlies for next month’s 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Eagles were set to be involved in their first competitive game since finishing third at 2019 AFCON in Egypt, but the team engaged in friendly matches with Ukraine and five time world champions Brazil, which ended in 2-2 and 1-1 draw respectively.

Gernot Rohr who is set unveil the squad for next month’s 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho is expected not to make make many changes to the squad, according to Super Eagles’ media officer Toyin Ibitoye.

“We are expecting to have active players in the team because we cannot afford to experiment now as there is no time again; we are hoping that none of the players will have injury,”

“I must also let you know that there would not be any change from the squad that played against Brazil and Ukraine.

“With less than two weeks to the encounter, the list will soon be released to the me- dia. But don’t expect any surprise in the team,” he added.

The Super Eagles will play two AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic at home on November 13 and away to Lesotho in Maseru on November 19.