Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr will arrive the country on Saturday to start preparations ahead of the side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against Benin and Lesotho.

Rohr is expected to arrive the country from Cairo, Egypt where he went to offer support to the Olympic Eagles ahead of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

The team’s camp will open officially on Sunday with all the 23 invited players expected to arrive by Monday.

The Super Eagles will host the Squirrels of Benin next week Wednesday at the Akwa Ibom International, Uyo. The game will will kick-off at 5pm.

Rohr’s charges will then travel to Maseru four days later for their matchday-two clash against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The Super Eagles came third at the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.