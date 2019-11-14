Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has hailed the historic victory of his side in Angola as they launched their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a first away competitive victory since 1983.

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has hailed the historic victory of his side in Angola as they launched their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a first away competitive victory since 1983.

Gambia have been steadily improving under the Belgian, even if they missed out on the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing a preliminary round tie to the same Angolans.

But they showed they are now no pushovers as goals from FC Zurich forward Assan Ceesay (two) and Eupen defender Sulayman Marreh sealed a precious three points.

“Proud to be Gambian! First competitive away win for Gambia in 36 years (Mauritania 1983) writing history … well done guys! Angola – Gambia 1-3!!! Step one is taken…” Saintfiet wrote in a social media post.

Gambia now travel home to host DR Congo in Bakau on Monday, where another victory would set them firmly on course for a first ever Nations Cup finals appearance.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories