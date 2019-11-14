Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has hailed the historic victory of his side in Angola as they launched their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a first away competitive victory since 1983.
Gambia have been steadily improving under the Belgian, even if they missed out on the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing a preliminary round tie to the same Angolans.
But they showed they are now no pushovers as goals from FC Zurich forward Assan Ceesay (two) and Eupen defender Sulayman Marreh sealed a precious three points.
“Proud to be Gambian! First competitive away win for Gambia in 36 years (Mauritania 1983) writing history … well done guys! Angola – Gambia 1-3!!! Step one is taken…” Saintfiet wrote in a social media post.
Gambia now travel home to host DR Congo in Bakau on Monday, where another victory would set them firmly on course for a first ever Nations Cup finals appearance.