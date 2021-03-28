



Confederation of African Football has picked Cape Verde official Fabricio Duarte to take charge of proceedings as a referee with his compatriots Jorge Correia Semedo Helio (assistant 1), Delgado Fernandes Wilson Jorge (assistant referee 2) and Antonio Manuel Fortes Tony Rodrigues (fourth official) also on duty.

The match commissioner is Haruna Mawanda from Uganda while Nick Owusu from Ghana will serve as security officer. Alex Kotey, also from Ghana, will be the referees’ assessor.





Thenff.com has learned that the Crocodiles’ delegation will fly into Nigeria on Monday morning. The match commissioner and referees arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, while the security officer and referees’ assessor have been in Lagos since Saturday.

Lesotho, who bravely held Sierra Leone to a scoreless draw in Maseru on Saturday but are no longer in the running for a ticket to Cameroon, will have their official training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Monday evening by 5pm.