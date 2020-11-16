



Attacker Emmanuel Dennis has been ruled out Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Dennis was ruled out of the Tuesday’s game as result of a knee injury he sustained in training.

The 23 year-old’s’ injury is a big blow to Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, who will also be without Victor Osimhen for the clash at the Siaka Stevens Stadium.





Osimhen sustained a shoulder injury during Nigeria’s first-leg AFCON qualifying match against Sierra Leone and has flown back to Italy for further treatment.

Rohr is now left with Paul Onuachu and Kelechi Iheanacho to select from on Tuesday.

Nigeria top Group L with 7 points, one ahead of second placed Benin Republic, while Sierra Leone and Lesotho occupy the third and fourth spots.