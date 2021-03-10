



Former FC Barcelona winger Emmanuel Amuneke has kicked against the inclusion of captain Ahmed Musa on the Super Eagles squad for upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Ahmed Musa’s selection has generated controversy as he has been without a club since October and was picked ahead of several players who have been performing well for their European clubs regularly.

“Professionally and morally, Ahmed Musa should not be on the list because he is not engaged in a competitive league,” said Amuneke, who was an assistant to coach Samson Siasia for a 2017 AFCON playoff against Egypt.





“He should not have been invited.

“He has given so much to the country and was probably brought in to motivate the younger players in the team.

“It’s for the coach to give reasons why he invited this player.”

Nigeria need a point to qualify for the 2021 AFCON to be staged in Cameroon next year.

They lead their qualifying group with eight points after four rounds of matches.

They face Benin in Porto-Novo on March 27 and then welcome Lesotho to Lagos three days later to round up their qualifying campaign.