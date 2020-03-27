<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eggheads of Africa’s football governing bobdy, Confederations of African Football (CAF) are considering moving the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers to September-October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AFCON qualifiers were billed to hold this March, but the fixtures were postponed indefinitely along with other competitions in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

CAF has officially postponed the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers scheduled for March 25-31 as well as the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup Qualifiers due later this month.

The AWCON 2020 Qualifiers due next month will also be played at a later date. A decision on CHAN is yet to be made. pic.twitter.com/3sLDCI9Mb1 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) March 13, 2020

CAF Emergency Committee is now set to meet in early April where the prospect of moving the AFCON 2021 qualifiers to September-October will be discussed.

The CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup semi finals fixtures are also likely to be played over the same weekend and a decision on whether to cancel CHAN 2020 will also be decided.