



Super Eagles playmaker, Alex Iwobi, has been cleared by the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to play against Lesotho later today after testing negative for COVID-19.

The Super Eagles player had earlier tested positive following the COVID-19 tests conducted on the Super Eagles squad on arrival in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.





However, Alex Iwobi’s further COVID-19 tests have returned negative. Clina Lancet Laboratories in Victoria Island, Lagos conducted the PCR tests. With this, Alex Iwobi is up for selection today.