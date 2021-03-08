



Benin coach Michel Dussuyer will on March 16 name his final squad for an AFCON qualifier against the Super Eagles amid serious fears he may not have several of his foreign-based stars no thanks to travel restrictions caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“Coach Michel Dussuyer will be in Cotonou on March 15. 24 hours later, more precisely on March 16, the French technician will announce his list at 4.30 p.m. in the conference room of the Ministry of Sports,” reported Gaskiyani Info





“But only one question for the moment torments the spirits – Given the scale of Covid 19, will all Benin internationals be there?”

The Benin vs Nigeria has been fixed for March 27 in Porto-Novo.

The Squirrels final qualifier will be against Sierra Leone in Conakry, Guinea, four days later.