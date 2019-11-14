<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Benin Republic head coach Michel Dussuyer has admitted the Nigeria’s Super Eagles are more superior to his side after Wednesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo.

Stephan Sessegnon netted the opener for the Squirrels in the second minute after he was set up by Joel Dossou.

The Eagles levelled scores on the stroke of half time after Victor Osimhen converted a spot-kick after Ola Aina was fouled in the box.

Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu completed Nigeria’s comeback with the winner in the 62nd minute.

Speaking moments after the game, Dussuyer noted his boys defended very well and tried to avoid defeat, but admitted Nigeria paraded quality players who made his side’s task impossible.

“We played well in the first half, defended well, Nigeria did not create many opportunities but we conceded a penalty just before the half time which gave more confidence to Nigeria in the second half,” Dussuyer stressed.

“The second half was very hard (for us) and we wasted many balls, gave it to Nigeria so many times.

“In the end we tried to recover after conceding and we had an opportunity at the end (which hit the post) but it is logical; there’s a difference between Nigeria and Benin but we have fought for as much as we can,” he submitted.