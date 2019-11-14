<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Squirrels of Benin captain Stephane Sessegnon has rued the team’s 2-1 loss to Nigeria in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Uyo on Wednesday.

Sessegnon put the Squirrels ahead from Jodel Dossou’s cross in the second minute but the Super Eagles rallied back to win the game courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu.

The Genclerbirligi of Turkey midfielder admits the Super Eagles’ superiority in the encounter and hints that the experience will prepare them for the next game.

“We played against a good team. The Nigerian team is very good and you know it is a difficult game. For us it is a bad result, but it is a good game (to prepare us) for the next game,” the former Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion star told reporters after the game.

Michel Dussuyer’s men will host Sierra Leone in their next game on Sunday, while the Super Eagles will be away same day to Lesotho in Maseru.

The top two teams in the group will qualify AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.