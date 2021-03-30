



There is additional cheering news from the Super Eagles camp ahead of the team’s last Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Lesotho on Tuesday as Alex Iwobi who was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus has now returned a negative result according to the latest update from the Nigeria Football Federation [NFF].

“Update: @NGSuperEagles forward, @alexiwobi has tested negative after further COVID-19 tests were conducted,” the NFF wrote Tuesday morning on their Twitter page.

The Everton star was omitted from the Nigeria squad for Saturday’s game against Benin Republic since the result conducted by the hosts was said to have been positive.

However, the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had expressed reservations, labeling the result as fake and the coach appears justified now with the new development giving the former Arsenal star a clean bill of health.

It is unclear yet if Iwobi will be given a role in Tuesday’s tie against Lesotho.





The Super Eagles of Nigeria are on course to end their campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series in grand style when they take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

Even before their last two games in the series, the Super Eagles had already sealed their place at next year’s continental showpiece to be staged in Cameroon.

However, Rohr’s men were keen to end the qualifiers on a high, hence they resolved to go for victory, first against the Benin Republic in Porto Novo and then against Lesotho in Lagos.

The Eagles achieved their target against the Squirrels, ending their eight-year unbeaten run with a 1-0 win and now they are seeking to do even more against the Crocodiles.

This is the first competitive game for the Super Eagles in Lagos in two decades while it is the first game at all in 10 years.

Already, the NFF has announced that one of its partners is giving out the sum of N1 million (one million Naira only) for the Man-of-the-Match in Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles and the Crocodiles of Lesotho.