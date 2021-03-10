



Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi has called on coach Gernot Rohr to use him in his preferred position ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Iwobi, who has become a constant player in the senior national team has been used by Rohr from different positions during competitive games.

On Tuesday, he was named in the 24-man list released by the German tactician that will face the Squirrels of Benin on March 27 and Crocodile of Lesotho on March 30.





Nigeria are to Group L on eight points while Benin sit second on seven points with both teams set for a make or mar clash to determine the group leader.

However, Iwobi via his official twitter handle, stated that he would be delighted to be used in his preferred position.

“Always an honour to get a call up to my National Team. Hopefully I get to play in my preferred position,” he said.