



Everton star Alex Iwobi is the major omission by the Super Eagles in the starting XI against Benin with Kelechi Iheanacho starting alongside Victor Osimhen in the Eagles attack.

Iheanacho could now play behind the Napoli striker as Nigeria go for goals in this West African derby.

Rangers star Joe Aribo has also been preferred to Oghenekaro Etebo with Henry Onyekuru getting his chance on the left flank in the absence of Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu.

Otherwise no surprises in the line-up by Gernot Rohr.

Nigeria Starting XI (4-2-3-1) – Maduka Okoye – Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, William Ekong (Captain) – Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo – Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Chukwueze, Kelechi Iheanacho – Victor Osimhen