



Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze were the top performers on first day of training as the Super Eagles intensify preparation for Saturday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against Benin Republic.

Musa, who was last featured in a competitive game last November looked sharp in training with no sign of rustiness.





Head coach of the team Gernot Rohr has made it clear the winger will not be selected for the game due to his inactivity at club level, but hecould be forced to change his mind with his captain superb showing in training.

Chukwueze was also at his marauding best moving past with defenders with ease.

The Villarreal winger all things being equal is expected to start against the Squirrels.

He has scored two goals in four appearances in the qualifiers.