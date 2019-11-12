Defending champions the Olympic Eagles of Nigeria got off their campaign at the 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on a dour note following a 1-0 loss to Cote d’Ivoire at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo, on Saturday evening.

14 players in Super Eagles camp in Uyo for Wednesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against the Squirrels of Benin.

Victor Osimhen and Daniel Akpeyi are the latest stars that arrive at the team’s Ibom Hotel and Resort includes Ahmed Musa, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Alex Iwobi, Ramon Azeez, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Kalu, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye and Kenneth Omeruo.

Eight more players expected to hit camp on Tuesday morning are William Troost-Ekong, Ifeanyi Anaemena, Abdullahi Shehu, Mikel Agu, Joe Aribo, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis.

Nigeria welcome the Squirrels of Benin Republic to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on November 13 before heading to Maseru to face Crocodiles of Lesotho four days later.

