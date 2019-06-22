<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zimbabwe head coach Sunday Chidzambwa admitted that Egypt deserved to win their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash.

The Warriors succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to the tournament hosts in a Group A match which was played at the Cairo International Stadium.

Chidzambwa stated that his charges did not do enough to win the encounter against the Pharaohs.

“They dominated the first-half and were lucky not to concede in the opening 10 minutes,” Chidzambwa said.

“But we came into the game gradually.

“We didn’t do enough to win the game as we weren’t good enough in the final third,” he continued.

“Egypt deserved the win and good luck to them for the rest of the tournament.”

Zimbabwe will now take on Uganda in their next Group A match on Wednesday, while Egypt lock horns with DR Congo on the same day.