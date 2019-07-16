<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tunisia defender Mohamed Drager says the team is highly motivated to win the Third-place (bronze) match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Carthage Eagles will take on the Super Eagles in the Third-place match at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo on Wednesday. Kickoff is 8pm Nigerian time.

Alain Giresse’s men lost 1-0 to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the semifinals on Sunday, and are looking to end the competition in style by bagging the bronze medal.

“We are professional players and each of us has to find motivation from within. I don’t think anyone has to struggle to find motivation because as professionals, we must fight to win every game, ” Drager told a news conference at the Al Salam Stadium on Tuesday.

“The loss to Senegal in the semi-final was tough but our fans deserve to be happy at the end, so we have to fight and win this game for them.”

The Tunisians will have to recover in time for the game after an energy-sapping 120 minutes of football action against Senegal, but Drager believes they will be ready for the game.

Drager said: “I think we are in similar shape as Nigeria, we don’t have any complaints and we will try to be ready. This is my first competition and I believe I can go back to my club with strong belief after playing for 120 minutes against a player like Saido Mane. I think I have done well.”