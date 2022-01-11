AFCON: West Brom send Semi Ajayi good luck message ahead Nigeria vs Egypt

English Championship club West Bromwich Albion have sent a good luck message to Semi Ajayi, as the Super Eagles of Nigeria get set to face Egypt on Tuesday.

The Eagles will begin their AFCON 2021 campaign against the seven-time African champions in Garoua.

This will be the ninth meeting between both countries at AFCON, with Nigeria recording four wins to Egypt’s two with two draws.

At The 2010 AFCON in Angola, the Egyptians came from a goal down to win 3-1 And went on to win the title.

For Ajayi, this will be his first ever appearance at a major tournament for Nigeria.

And ahead of today’s big clash, the Baggies wrote on Twitter: “Wishing Semi Ajayi all the best with Nigeria at AFCON 2021

“The Super Eagles face Egypt in their opening fixture on Tuesday afternoon.”

The 28-year-old defender has made 15 appearances for Nigeria since making his debut in 2018.