<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles right-back Chidozie Awaziem has promised Nigerians that the players will give their best against South Africa in the quarter final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt on Wednesday.

“Against South Africa, Nigerians should expect that we are going to give our best. We are going to fight for every ball, we are going to try to win,” Awaziem assured Nigerians.

In a chat with newsmen ahead of Super Eagles clash with Bafana Bafana billed for Cairo, Awaziem said, “We just have to stay focused, we have to fight till the end of the game. We have to be determined, we have to show that we are the best. We have to show that we want the cup and we have to show that we are here to lift the trophy. So with this determination and hard-work, we are going to beat them.”

Awaziem was involved in Nigeria’s second goal against Cameroon as his brilliant cross was cleverly chested by Ahmed Musa for a better–placed Odion Ighalo, who wasted no time in putting the ball beyond goalkeeper Andre Onana.

“It was a normal cross from a righ-back and I am happy it went to Musa which led to a goal. I am so happy I made the assist, I am so happy we won the game,” he said.