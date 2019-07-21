<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo said that the intentions of the team is to reach the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nigeria hope of reaching the final came to an end on Sunday when they lost 2-1 to Algeria in the semi-final at the Cairo International Stadium.

Omeruo and his colleagues had to shrug off the defeat to Algeria to fight another difficult battle against Tunisia in the third place final clash on Wednesday at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

At the end, Odion Ighalo’s three minute goal was all Nigeria needed to beat Tunisia 2-1 to win the bronze medal.

In a chat, Omeruo said the tournament was difficult but the team fought till the end.

He added that they tried their best to win something for the fans for their support.

“We wanted to be in the final but it was difficult for us. Coming to play this game (against Tunisia) was also difficult but we knew we have to try and win something, especially for the fans, they have been wonderful throughout the tournament. It was a difficult weather as well but the team fought till the end,” Omeruo said.

Omeruo won AFCON trophy with the Super Eagles in 2013 in South Africa before his recent bronze medal with the team.

“It means a lot, it means a lot, not just for me but Nigerians as well. We have to give something back because they have given us all their support and it is the least we could do.

“It was a great tournament and I am happy. We wanted more, we wanted to give Nigerians more but this is what we could get, it is not bad to win bronze medal,” Omeruo said.

The Leganés of Spain defender said the future of the team is bright with many young players in the squad.

“It is bright because we have lots of young players. I hope we can maintain the squad, try to improve and play together more.”