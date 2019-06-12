<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Scorer of the winning goal at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, Vincent Aboubakar, has been left out of Cameroon’s final squad for the upcoming tournament in Egypt.

The FC Porto striker was undoubtedly the biggest casualty as Indomitable Lions boss Clarence Seedorf trimmed his provisional squad to 23 on Tuesday.

Aboubakar has been omitted due to injury, same as Sochaux defender Jeando Fuchs.

Also cut from the team are Simon Omossola, midfielder Pierre Akono, 17-year-old Steve Mvoue and striker Moumi Ngamaleu.

Earlier on Monday, six players, including former France international Paul-Georges Ntep – who scored in a 2-1 friendly win over Zambia on Sunday – were dropped.

Cameroon’s Afcon squad is headlined by PSG star Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi of Villarreal and Andre Onana, who helped drive Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam to the semi-final of the Uefa Champions League last season.

The Lions, who beat Spanish second tier side Alcorcon 11-0 in a second preparatory game on Monday and are set to face Mali in a last test fixture on Friday, have been drawn against four-time champions Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the June 21-July 19 Afcon finals.