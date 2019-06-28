<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The injury sustained by RSC Charleroi of Belgium forward, Victor Osimhen is not that serious and may not stop the 20-year-old from making his 2019 Africa Cup of Nations debut in Nigeria’s last group game against Madagascar on Sunday in Alexandria.

Osimhen injury There were fears that the ex-Golden Eaglets star was going to join the list of injured players in the Eagles camp when he went down after he was tackled in the team’s training session at the Arab Academy of Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Alexandria on Thursday morning.

Osimhen was able to shake off the injury and finished the training with the rest of his teammates after receiving treatment from Eagles’ medical crew.

“Osimhen is fine” Toyin Ibitoye, the media officer of the Eagles replied when asked him about the injury to Belgium based forward.

“Yes, he might have picked a knock in training which is not a big deal but he was in training from start to finish,” Ibitoye said.

Ibitoye further added that all the players participated in yesterday’s training session apart from the recuperating duo of Jamilu Collins and Shehu Abdullahi.

Germany based Collins who has not played a game for the Eagles since the AFCON started may not be fit for Sunday’s game against Madagascar same with Abdullahi who started Nigeria’s opening game against the Swallows of Burundi but had to be Stretchered off due to injury with Chidozie Awaziem taking his place.