Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr, has invited down Leicester City star, Wilfried Ndidi, and 23 other players for the African Cup of Nation qualifying tie against Seychelles on September 7.

Ndidi will hit the camp alongside his Leicester City’s teammate, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The trio of Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi are the invited goalkeepers.

The defenders are; Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Chidozie Awaziem, Semiu Ajayi, Bryan Idowu and Jamiu Collins.

Rohr also called up Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Nwakali, Joel Obi, John Ogu, Ogenyi Onazi and Wilfried Ndidi, while the attackers are Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Simy Nwankwo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Henry Onyekuru.

The players are expected to report to their Abuja camp on September 1.

Conspicuously missing is Victor Moses, who had on his Twitter handle announced his decision to quit the National team.

Reports had it that Rohr had promised to talk Moses out of retirement from international football.