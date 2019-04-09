<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles won’t be considered underdogs at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, but the team will also not be considered outright favorites for the title, Head Coach Gernot Rohr has admitted.

Nigeria qualified for the football showpiece in style; returning after missing two consecutive editions, but Rohr says it’s not lost on his players to stay humble and keep grinding.

In a chat, he dispelled any notion that the three times champion should be considered darkhorse.

‘No we’re not underdogs, we have a good team and we can hope to go far, but we’re also not the absolute favorites to win the competition.’