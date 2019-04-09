Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has praised the Eagles, the coaching crew and himself for pushing the team to the 3rd best position in Africa and 42nd best in the world having taking over the team when it was not faring well in the FIFA Rankings over two years ago.

Super Eagles won’t be considered underdogs at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, but the team will also not be considered outright favorites for the title, Head Coach Gernot Rohr has admitted.

Nigeria qualified for the football showpiece in style; returning after missing two consecutive editions, but Rohr says it’s not lost on his players to stay humble and keep grinding.

In a chat, he dispelled any notion that the three times champion should be considered darkhorse.

‘No we’re not underdogs, we have a good team and we can hope to go far, but we’re also not the absolute favorites to win the competition.’

