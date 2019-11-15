<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olympic Eagles defender Valentine Ozornwafor has hinted that the Imama Amapakabo-led Dream Team VII side will treat their last Group B clash against South Africa like a Cup final.

Nigeria are second in Group B table with three points in two matches, one point behind the leaders South Africa with four points.

Cote D’Ivore are third with three points and Zambia occupy the bottom of the table with a single point.

However all the teams can still qualify for the semi-final of the competition, depending on their results in the last Group game on Friday.

Ozornwafor, however, told the media that the Imama Amakapabo boys are aware that only a win would guarantee them a place in the last four.

“It will be a different ball game; South Africa game will be a different ball game,”

“Like I said, we will take every game in a gradual process. As they come, we take every game like a final.

“The South Africa game; we’ll take it like a final. If we lose, we are out, if we win, we are in the tournament.”

The match will be stage at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo and Nigeria will hope to get a good results against the South Africans and remain in position for 2020 Olympics tickets in Tokyo, Japan.

The top three teams at the tournament, which is in its 3rd edition, will advance to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.