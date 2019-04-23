<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s opponents for Wednesday’s semi final encounter at the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania, Guinea are at risk of not playing if the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) upholds the protest of the Morocco Football Federation.

The Morocco FA are challenging the ages of Abubakar Conte who is 15 and 11-year-old Ahmed Tidiane Keita who featured in the preliminary stage of the competition for Guinea.

Morocco is insisting that the players are over aged and therefore have no moral justification to continue to participate.

Interestingly, Morocco’s protest is coming after CAF had dismissed a similar protest from Senegal against the West Africa nation for lacking merit.

Guineans who emerged as runners in Group B defeated Morocco 1-0 in a keenly contested match last Sunday to book a place in the last four and pick one of the World Cup tickets.

Momo Toure scored the winning goal for the West Africans four minutes after the hour mark.

Wednesday’s clash is scheduled to hold at the National stadium at 2:00 pm.