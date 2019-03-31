<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

No fewer than 40 Golden Eaglets players will undergo Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test in preparation for the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Tanzania next month.

Head coach of the Golden Eaglets, Manu Garba, who spoke to newsmen yesterday after the team had two warm-up matches against Ikon Allah Football Academy and Unique Football Academy at the practice pitch of the Abuja National Stadium.

“The MRI test is on course, 15 players are having the test now (yesterday), We pencilled down 40 players to undergo MRI test of which the names of 25 players will be sent to CAF for the provisional list and 21 players will eventually make the tournament,” he said

Golden Eaglets of Nigeria is drawn alongside Tanzania, Uganda, Angola in group A of the Africa Cadet tournament which is scheduled to hold from Sunday, April 14 till Sunday, April 28 2019.

It would be recalled that the Golden Eaglets did not qualify for the last edition and missed out on a chance to defend their African and world title.

The four semifinalists from the 2019 U-17 AFCON will represent the continent at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup which will be hosted in Peru between Saturday, October 5 to Sunday, October 27 2019.