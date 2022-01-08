AFCON: Tyrone Ebuehi joins Super Eagles camp as team awaits Odion Ighalo, Jamie Collins

Venezia FC of Italy’s defender, Tyrone Ebuehi, has joined the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Saturday morning.

Ebuehi’s arrival increased the number of players in camp to 26 with two – Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany) and Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) – still being expected.

Ighalo is having difficulties getting approval from his Saudi Arabian club to participate in the soccer fiesta.

Victor Osihmen and Emmanuel Dennis have been dropped from the team as their clubs – Napoli and Watford – refused to release them for the championship.

The three strikers were to deliver the goals for the Super Eagles at the AFCON but the team will now have to look up to Union Berlin’s man of the moment, Taiwo Awoniyi, Almeria’s Sadiq Umar and Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City to lead the line.

Nigeria’s first match is against Egypt on 11th January 2022.

The players in camp now are:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Tyrone Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)