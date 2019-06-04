<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Twenty players participated in the Super Eagles’ training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba Delta State on Monday.

The training was supervised by the team’s head coach, Gernot Rohr and his assistants.

Odion Ighalo, Alex Iwobi, William Ekong, Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi were still expected at the camp.

The three-time African champions trained twice on Monday. The first session started by 10am, while the second began at 4. 45pm.

Super Eagles’ captain John Obi Mikel, who is making his return to the team after he last played for the national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, was among the players that trained yesterday.

The first phase of camping will kick off with a friendly game against equally Egypt-bound Warriors of Zimbabwe on June 8.

The team will spend a full week perfecting tactics and strategies, before taking on Africa’s number one-ranked team Senegal in another friendly in Ismailia.

Speaking on the team’s first training session, the Team Coordinator, Patrick Pascal said the team had a delightful training session.

“Everybody is happy to be back in the team and there is sign of seriousness from all of them. They are all ready to give their best. The first training session was just a minor training session for the players and by tomorrow we should begin full training to perfect tactics and strategies. We have 20 players in camp now and we are still expecting the remaining four players any moment from now,” Pascal told newsmen.

Rohr announced a list of 25 players, most of them foreign-based that will be pruned to 23 before departing Nigeria for Ismaila, Egypt for their final camp ahead of the tournament.

Players in camp

Francis Uzoho

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Daniel Akpeyi

Olaoluwa Aina

Chidozie Awaziem

Leon Balogun

Kenneth Omeruo

Jamilu Collins

Semi Ajayi

Mikel John Obi

Wilfred Ndidi

Oghenekaro Etebo

John Ogu

Victor Osimhen

Moses Simon

Henry Onyekuru

Samuel Kalu

Paul Onuachu

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukwueze