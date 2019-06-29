<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tunisia settle for draw with Mali in a tough encounter in Group E matchday two at the Suez Stadium in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday evening.

Wahbi Khazri boosted the Carthage Eagles hopes of progressing into the knockout stages as his free-kick secured a 1-1 draw with the Eagles.

Tunisia put out two changes in Mouez Hassan and Yassine Khenissi from the 1-1 draw against Angola, with Adama Haidara the only change for Mali.

Khazri rattled the crossbar from a direct free-kick outside the penalty area five minutes into the clash.

The Malians began threatening shortly after the 20th-minute mark when Abdoulaye Diaby flashed wide from point-blank range.

Mali changed this sequence after 60 minutes when Hassen palmed the ball into his own net whilst trying to keep out the danger.

The Carthage Eagles signaled in the first substitution two minutes later, with Anice Badri chalked off for Youssef Msakni.

Khazri brought the North Africans level after 70 minutes with an accurate free-kick that flew safely into the bottom corner.

The Eagles first substitution five minutes later saw Moussa Doumbia filling in for Southampton’s Moussa Djenepo.

With the Tunisians pushing for the winner, the West Africans replaced Diaby for Adama Traore in the final 10 minutes.

Porto forward Moussa Marega seemed set to snatch the points in stoppage time for the West African side but Hassen raced out to make a fine save and ensure the spoils were shared at Suez Stadium.

The draw sees Mali retain top spot in Group E, while Tunisia sit second, although Angola or Mauritania would overtake the North African side with a win when they face one another on Saturday.