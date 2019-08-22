<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alain Giresse has left his job as coach of Tunisia, after nine months and having guided them to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in July.

The former France international’s departure was announced by the Tunisian Football Federation on Wednesday, who said in a brief statement that it was a mutual decision.

Giresse was appointed in December and helped them reach the last four in Egypt in spite of winning just one match at the tournament outside of a penalty shootout.

They drew their three group games and needed a shootout to get past Ghana in the last 16 before beating Madagascar 3-0 in their quarter-final game.

They lost to Senegal in the semi-finals after extra time and were also defeated by Nigeria in the third-place playoff.

It was the fifth time the Frenchman has coached a country at the AFCON after he led Gabon (2010), Mali (2012), Senegal (2015) and Mali again two years ago.

The 67-year-old has also coached at club level in Morocco, after two spells with Toulouse and a brief tenure in charge at Paris St Germain (PSG)

Giresse’s departure means 13 of the 24 coaches from last month’s tournament have left their jobs.