<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tunisia head coach Alain Giresse has disclosed that the Carthage Eagles are going all out for a win in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third-place game against the Super Eagles at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

The Carthage Eagles were beaten 1-0 by Senegal at the semi-final stage of the going AFCON holding in Egypt while Nigeria’s Eagles narrowly lost 2-1 to Algeria also at the last four.

Giresse told journalists that they were disappointed to lose at the semi-final stage to Senegal but that he has psyched up the morale of his players and let them realize that it is important for them to win the third-place match.

“We will do everything to beat Nigeria to win the third-place match,” Giresse told journalists. “It was difficult for us after the loss to Senegal because we desired to play in the AFCON final. I have been able to talk to my players on the need for them to forget about the defeat and concentrate on the game with Nigeria.

“Nigeria also needs the game as well as we do but we are going to do everything possible to ensure that we win the game. We are expecting a tough and strong Nigerian side.”