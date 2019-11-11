<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top scorer, Odion Ighalo, has warned the Eagles about threat the Squirrels of Benin Republic could pose to the Nigerians when both countries clash on Wednesday in Uyo in a Group L tie for the 2021 AFCON.

The China-based striker who scored an impressive seven goals to help Nigeria qualified for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, said it would be reckless to underrate the battle-hardened neighbours.

The Beninese are no longer the Cinderella team of the past and as recent as June at the AFCON in Egypt, they drew with both Ghana (2-2) and Cameroon (0-0) in their preliminary group match and sensationally dumped cup favourites Morocco in the Round of 16; only to lose by the odd 1-0 goal to eventual runner-up Senegal in the quarter finals.

“I will advise them (Super Eagles) to take the game (against Benin) serious because there is no small team in football anymore,” the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua who was top scorer with five goals at 2019 AFCON said in an interview with NationSport. “To the young guys in the team, it’s time to show what they can do and I believe they will deliver.”