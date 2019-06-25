<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The trio of Shehu Abdullahi, Jamilu Collins and Samuel Kalu could miss Super Eagles next Total Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash against Guinea at Alexandria Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bursaspor defender was stretchered out in the first half and was replaced by Chidozie Awaziem in the Super Eagles 1-0 triumph over Burundi, while Collins and Kalu were all absent from Nigeria training on Monday evening ahead of matchday two encounters with Syli Nationale with coach Gernot Rohr expected to ring some changes for the crunch tie.

Three-time Africa Champions coach Gernot Rohr told the media that the Wednesday’s game is coming too soon for the defenders, he added that they need few days to be in perfect condition to compete.

“We still miss the two players Jamilu Collins and Shehu Abdullahi. The two players had scan today. It will be difficult to have them play against Guinea on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles camp bubbled especially yesterday evening after news came that Bordeaux forward Kalu had been declared fit to future at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after another test in Cairo.

Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor told thenff.com that team doctor Ibrahim Gyaran traveled to the Egyptian capital with Kalu to conduct the test alongside a CAF medical officer.

“Kalu has been declared fit to play as from now. His featuring in Wednesday’s match against Guinea, however, depends on if he is picked by the technical crew led by Coach Gernot Rohr,” Achor said from the team’s Helnan Palestine Hotel in Alexandria.

Guinea qualified for the 2019 tournament with an unbeaten qualification record, topping a group which also contained Ivory Coast, Central African Republic and Rwanda.