Three Super Eagles players of Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, and Chidozie Awaziem has been declared fit ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against Algeria on Sunday night at Cairo International Stadium.

The trio suffered various types of injury during Nigeria 2-1 quarter-final victory over South Africa on Wednesday which the three-time Africa Champions to the last four to set up the clash with Desert Warrior.

However, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr a now heave a sigh of relief as his squad is fit for the AFCON 2019 semi-final clash against Desert Warriors according to the team media officer of the team Toyin Ibitoye told newsmen at the Meridien Cairo hotel abode.

“Everyone is fit for the game against Algeria.”

“We pray we don’t have any issues during the last training, otherwise everyone is in good shape for the game.”

Super Eagles semifinal encounter against Desert Warrior will take place from 8 pm Nigerian time.