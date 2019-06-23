<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tanzania head coach Emmanuel Amuneke, has stressed that their opening match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Senegal will be tough but he is confident his players will deliver the goods when they face off at the 30 June stadium in Cairo on Sunday.

Amuneke, a 1994 AFCON winner with the Super Eagles, will be hoping to take his team to the knockout stages of the competition in a group that also has one of the tournaments favourites, Senegal, Algeria, and Kenya.

Speaking ahead of the game, the U-17 World Cup winning coach with Nigeria said he is not scared of the Lions despite their array of stars.

“Senegal are a strong team and they have a lot of professional players. It will be a difficult match but I have faith in my players.”

However, Teranga Lions of Senegal head coach, Aliou Cisse, has stated that Tanzania are a dangerous side posing one of the best strikers in Africa in Mbwana Samatta.

“Tanzania are a strong team, they have Samatta, who is a great player but they don’t really rely on him only, they also have Thomas Ulimwengu and other players that can make a difference.

“It is going to be a very strong game.”

Tanzania and Amuneke will be the happier of the day with Senegal launching their campaign without Liverpool star Sadio Mane who is serving a one-match ban after being yellow-carded twice during qualifying for the biennial showcase.