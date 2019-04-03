<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Taifas Stars head coach and Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Amuneke has stated categorically that he will not be moved if Tanzania ends up in the same group with the Nigeria Super Eagles.

Amunike in a chat said his side has the guts to qualify, and as such, they are ready to take on any big or experienced side at the Summer finals in Egypt.

‘If Tanzania is paired along side alongside Nigeria, then would play Nigeria.

‘If Tanzania can qualify for the Nation’s cup, that means we are capable of playing any team in the continent of Africa,’ he said.

However, the former Golden Eaglets coach never downplay the fact that Nigeria senior national team are better with talents and quality players with experience but insisted Tanzania’s are not push over.