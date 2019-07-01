<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has urged Nigerians to maintain confidence in the Super Eagles in spite of their loss to Madagascar in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Chairman of SWAN, Enugu State Chapter, Norbert Okoli, made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

NAN reports that lowly-rated Madagascar spanked highly-rated Nigeria 2 – 0; while the outcome of the match handed the Indian Ocean Islanders leadership of Group B.

Okoli said that the outcome was one of the surprises in football, saying that football was full of surprises and the Nigeria-Madagascar match outcome was one of the surprises of the round leather game’’.

He noted that: “hope is not lost yet, as the team is still in contention in the 32nd AFCON edition.

“Coach Gernot Rohr should work hard and put his team back to shape and build up their resilience once more.

“The defeat is an eye-opener that there is lot of work yet to be done on the team.’’

NAN reports that the match resulted to the three-time AFCON Champions finishing second and a probable encounter with the Black Stars of Ghana in the Round of 16.