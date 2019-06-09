<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, has expressed confidence that Nigeria can go far at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which begins in Egypt next week.

He believes that the quality of strikers in Gernot Rohr’s side can take the three times African champions far in the competition.

“As a player if you allow that to come into your head, you will never reach your goal of what you are doing. As you can see we have a lot of strikers, it’s not only Ahmed Musa that is going to score,” Musa was quoted as saying ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly match against Zimbabwe yesterday.

“At the end of the (2018/2019) season, we have a lot of strikers with 20, 17, 15 goals. I ended up with seven, so I think we have a very good opportunity to go far.

“Go back and check the league, you’ll see a lot of good players in the teams, not only Musa. I think Saudi League is one of the best leagues that spend a lot of money to make their league better,” Musa added.