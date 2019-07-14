<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has said that Nigeria will be very focused and think ahead of Algeria to curtail their antics in tonight’s Africa Cup of Nations semi final clash at the Cairo International Stadium, Egypt.

The Leganés of Spain defender, who was pained about the unnecessary fouls committed in their previous matches, said the Super Eagles would be extra careful not to commit fouls in their close areas.

Omeruo has also called on the referee to be ready to deal with any player who is trying to win through cheating, diving and influencing the official.

Algeria defender Ramy Bensebaini used Wilfried Zaha’s arm to hit himself in the face during their quarter final match against Ivory Coast.

Bensebaini can be seen in a video of the incident grabbing Zaha’s arm and then slapping himself in the face with the Ivorian’s hand before falling theatrically to the ground, clutching his head.

“I haven’t seen the video, but there is VAR. So if such a thing happens, the referee will make the correct call,” Omeruo said.

The former Kasımpaşa of Turkey defender added that they will try everything they can to avoid contact with the Algerians.

“One thing my coach always says over and over again is no foul, especially around the box because we had two goals from these free kicks and they were just easy free kicks. I think the best way is to stay focused.