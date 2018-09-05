The Super Eagles players engaged in a Foot-Volleyball match on Tuesday evening as they began full training ahead of Saturday’s crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash with Seychelles in Victoria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports 18 players arrived the Super Eagles’ camp in Victoria, Mahé Island in Seychelles.

Early arrivals were, Henry Onyekuru, Kenneth Omeruo, Francis Uzoho, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Nwakali, Bryan Idowu, Simeon Nwankwo and Joel Obi.

While Saudi Arabia-based Ahmed Musa, alongside Turkey–based Ogenyi Onazi, China-based Odion Ighalo, Germany–based Jamilu Collins and the England–based duo of Oghenekaro Etebo and Leon Balogun were the latest arrivals.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa (from Nigeria) and Daniel Akpeyi (from South Africa) were being expected to arrive camp before dinner.

All the 18 players in the team’s camp took part in the game which took place on a beach.

A video of the players participating in the Foot-Volleyball match was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles with a short message at the top.

A Foot-Volleyball as training kicks off ahead of #Seychelles clash. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #SEYNGA,” reads the tweet.

Gernot Rohr’s men’s buildup to the game has been marred by the withdrawal of some of his key stars to due to injuries.

Captain of the team, John Mikel Obi opted out the team due to fitness concern before the squad list for the game was released.

The trio of William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina have all been ruled out of the game as a result of injuries.

The Super Eagles will look to garner all three points against the Pirates on Saturday to get their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign back on track after losing their first game 2-0 at home to South Africa in June 2017.