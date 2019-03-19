



Seychelles winger, Daryl Damo, one of the players likely to be called upon by coach Gavin Jeanne this Friday for the 2019 AFCON between the pirates and the Eagles in Delta State, has stated that he is really looking forward to the match.

Speaking, Damo also added that it would boost their morale to play Nigeria again after they lost 3-0 in the first leg in their backyard, but believes that Seychelles will play a good game on Friday.

“Am really looking forward to it, especially against Nigeria, looking at the players they have, it will be a huge boost for our morale”.

“We are looking to give a very good match against them, we know them briefly after what happened in the first leg, and we know their style of play, how good they are”.

“Our main focus on Friday will be to ensure we counter all of their strength”, he concluded.