Players and officials of Super Eagles suspended their victory celebration against Cameroon to resume training this morning ahead of the quarter final clash against South Africa on Wednesday.

Nigeria defeated Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations in the round of 16 clash at the Alexandria stadium, scoring twice in three minutes to come from behind and win a thrilling 3-2 yesterday to qualify for the quarter final.

The team’s media officer, Toyin Ibitoye, said that the team returned to their training pitch at the Arab Academy For Science and Technology and Maritime Transport, Alexandria, Egypt for continuation of the preparation.

Ibitoye said team is not ready to take anything for granted.

“There will be training tomorrow (Sunday) morning. We shouldn’t forget that we still have more challenges ahead. So we need to be focused,” Ibitoye said.