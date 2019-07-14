<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has assured the nation that the team will hold no fear when they square up against the Desert Foxes.

Nigeria is billed to meet Algeria today at the Cairo International Stadium in the semifinal of the Afcon.

Villarreal winger Chukwueze was the star of the show when the Super Eagles edged past South Africa in the quarterfinals.

The youngster scored the opener, bagged the man-of-the-match award for his exploits against the Bafana Bafana and sees no reason why Algeria should scare him or others.

“Algeria is a good team, but we are not scared of them. We can’t be scared of any team at this stage of the competition,” the U-17 World Cup winner said.

Algeria are tipped as favourites having remained unbeaten in the tournament. This still does not faze the rising star.

“It is true that a lot of people have tipped them to win the trophy, but we will prove them wrong on Sunday.

“We saw their game against Cote d’Ivoire. It was an interesting game between two top quality teams. For us, we are not afraid, they are beatable. ”