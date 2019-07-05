<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has said that he and his colleagues are not ready to leave the Africa Cup of Nations tournament at this stage.

The Leicester FC of England midfielder admitted that the Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash against Cameroon game will be difficult for the two teams, stressing that eagles will approach the game against the Indomitable Lions like a final game.

Nigeria missed a chance of becoming the Group B leaders and face smaller opponents in the knockout stages following a disappointing 2-0 loss to Madagascar in the last group game last Saturday.

However, the former KRC Genk of Belgium said he and his colleagues would try their best to make Nigerians happy by coming out victorious in the match.

“Cameroon being the defending champions will want to give everything to the game and make it very difficult. The game will be difficult no doubt but we will give everything to it too. We do not want to end the tournament at this stage and we do not want to go home now. We will approach the game like our final game. We want to make everybody at home happy again and we will try out best,” Ndidi said.