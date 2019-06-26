<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s football fans’ hope of seeing Super Eagles put the Syli Nationale of Guinea to the sword in their second group B match today may have suffered a big blow as the players protested over unpaid bonuses, yesterday.

The three-time African champions laboured to a hard-fought win over Burundi in their first game and could earn a ticket to the Round of 16 if they triumph over their Guinean counterparts in today’s game in Alexandria, Egypt.

However, instead of concentrating on their preparation and strategies for the game, Gernot Rohr’s men went on to complain about their unpaid bills.

Ahmed Musa failed to show up for yesterday’s pre-match conference ahead of the match, as the Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia player preferred to stay back with his colleagues for a ‘crucial’ player’s meeting at the Helnan Palestine Hotel.

“The player showed solidarity and had to stay back for an important meeting,” said coach Rohr when quizzed by the media.

Unpaid bonuses are not new under Amaju Pinnick-led board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). First, it was the national U-20 team, Flying Eagles that embarked on a sit-in protest and refused to leave Poland after their elimination from the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Recently, the Nigeria women’s senior national team, Super Falcons which was kicked out of the Women’s World Cup in France, declined to leave their hotel until all outstanding bonuses were paid – a claim the NFF denied, insisting Thomas Dennerby’s ladies were not owed.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed receiving part of the money approved by the Federal Government for participation of the national teams in international competitions, including the Super Eagles’ participation at the ongoing 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

NFF’s 1st vice president, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, said yesterday that the federation received part of the money on Tuesday morning and had immediately launched the process to convert the sum to American Dollars to pay the players their entitlements–the win bonus for the match against Burundi in Alexandria on Saturday evening – and for subsequent matches.

“We want to specially thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his keen interest in resolving this matter quickly, which has enabled us to receive part of the money in record time. We have immediately started the process of converting the money to American Dollars at the Central Bank in order to pay the players the bonus for the win over Burundi three days ago as well as plan for subsequent games.”

Akinwunmi also specially commended the maturity of the team and its leaders, including skipper Mikel John Obi and for their unflinching focus on the job at hand which is winning the AFCON Trophy.