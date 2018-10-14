



Coach Gernot Rohr of Super Eagles has said that the 4-0 routing of the Mediterranean Knights of Libya by his team in Uyo is due to excellent preparation and mentality to win.

Rohr told sports journalists at a post match briefing at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, that he knew his opponent was a strong side to be tackled with strength and vigour.

He said that the Nigerian team won the game because it played well, adding that the four goals were scored not by chance but because the Super Eagles “worked for the victory”.

“Though the game was not easy in the first half, we did well in the second half. We built confidence which gave us victory.

“Apart from the four goals win, which was not easy, I am very happy for the coming back of Odion Ighalo. He had been criticised in the social media.

“I am happy that he gave the critics the answer in the pitch through his hat trick,” Rohr said.

He said the team spirit that gave Nigeria victory in the match would be sustained in the second leg in Tunis on Oct. 17.

The team Captain, Ahmed Musa, said they were very confident on the field of play, stressing that it enhanced their victory.

He assured Nigerians that they would exhibit the same confidence in Tunis to win and get the maximum three points.

The Libyan Coach, Omar Al-Miryami, said his team was not humiliated because they gave good account of themselves.

He attributed the defeat to weather and stress from the journey because they arrived in Uyo on Friday evening.

“We played very well today, but small thing affected our team which is the temperature, the journey and other issues that we faced,” he said.

The coach said that the goal margin did not make a difference, promising to rectify the result in the next match.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ighalo scored the Super Eagles first goal in the fifth minute of play through a penalty after being fouled by the Libyan goalkeeper as he was goal bound.

Ighalo completed his treble when he scored in the 60th minute after rounding the Libyan goalkeeper from a thorough pass by Alexander Iwobi and in the 71st minutes of play.

The Super Eagles broke the heart of the Mediterranean Knights when Samuel Kalu scored the fourth goal in the 92 minutes.

With the victory, the Super Eagles have garnered the maximum three points to brighten Nigeria’s chances of participation in the 2019 soccer fiesta billed for Cameroon.